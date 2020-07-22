Turnpike rates increase in 2021

JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Starting in January, people will pay even more to drive on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Tuesday, the Turnpike Commission approved another rate increase. If you don’t have an EZ pass you could wind up with a pretty steep bill. Eyewitness News asked people who stopped at Hickory Run Travel Plaza right off the turnpike what they thought about the increase and everyone we talked to said they were frustrated.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) approved a six percent increase for EZ pass rates system-wide and toll by plate rates on Tuesday. People Eyewitness News talked to were not happy to see the rates go up again.

“I think it’s just unfair,” pass customer Steve Liu said.

According to the news release from the PTC, the common toll will increase from $1.50 to $1.60 for EZPass customers and from $2.50 to $3.90 for toll by plate.

“Even right now my thing is flashing low balance like I’ve got to pay my balance due and I just put money on it,” driver Zach Karstens said.

The PTC also approved a 45 percent increase over the 2020 cash rate for toll by plate motorists to reflect the costs of collections for this tolling method. Karstens is a frequent turnpike traveler and says the rate hike is unfair.

“I mean I personally think it’s got to stop because we already pay to drive on the roads and it gets a little ridiculous when you factor in the amount of cars that are going through,” Karstens said.

PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton, says in the press release, “The new TOLL BY PLATE rate reflects the higher costs the Commission incurs to process the toll and collect payment — a pricing approach used by tolling agencies across the nation to cover the costs of administering AET systems.”

But some don’t think the cost should fall on the drivers.

“They shouldn’t pass down the labor fees down to the people who use the turnpike,” Syracuse University student Ronald Zheng said.

The increase in tolls will start at 12:01 a.m. on January 3rd, 2021.