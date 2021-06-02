Turnpike plazas to begin closing at night for service plaza work

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A heads-up for drivers using the turnpike late at night.

The turnpike is going to start closing one service plaza each night for an hour between midnight and 4 a.m. They’ll be installing a new system that will help truckers find parking, which is in short supply nationwide, partly because there are so many trucks on the roads.

This will start Wednesday night and go for about nine days. The list of when each service plaza will be closed is below: