(WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike is bracing for the busiest travel week of the year.

The Turnpike is expected to see 3.6 million drivers on Thanksgiving week from Tuesday the 26th to Sunday, December 1st. The heaviest days of traffic are slated to be Tuesday and Wednesday with about 700,000 each day.

The least busy? Thanksgiving Day and Saturday, when only about 500,000 will travel the turnpike.