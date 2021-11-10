Tunkhannock Christmas tree farm set to open as holidays quickly approach

EATON TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In one week, Christmas tree farms will open for business for the holiday early birds.

A wholesale or pre-cut tree shortage may pop up, as farm owners save their crop for customers who like cutting their own.

“There is a lot. A lot of good things coming up,” said Veto Barziloski Sr., Co-Owner of Bennie’s Nurseries.

Veto Barziloski is looking forward to a good Christmas tree harvest season. He believes he will have 20,000 to 30,000 sellable trees, ready to be cut down on 400 acres at Bennie’s Nurseries outside of Tunkhannock.

“People do want to get out. People do want the traditional Christmas, they want to have the traditional Christmas experience and a vital part of that is a Christmas tree,” Barziloski Sr., said.

Not all sellable trees will be cut down this year. But, the ones that do will come with a price jump.

An increase of 10 to 20 percent across the country Barziloski says. That is an average of about an extra dollar per foot. Farmers say the cost of fuel and products is to blame.

“It’s not going to increase our profit margin any but it will help cover some of our costs,” said Barziloski Sr.

Bennie’s cut back on its wholesale to save trees for its retail customers.

“Orders that were placed in early July are the ones that are being filled. Anything that came in after July we were unable to fill,” said Veto Barziloski Jr.

Good weather this year means trees are healthier for people to harvest something farmers say ‘they haven’t had in a couple of years.’

“Previous years we had some issues of it being too wet, caused some discoloration on the trees. But this year the growing season was phenomenal,” said Barziloski Jr. “I haven’t seen the growth, the terminal growth as good as it has been this year. The color is good on them.”

Although the condition of the trees has been up and down over the years…

“We’re just glad to be here,” Barziloski Sr. said.

With the warmer weather recently, Barziloski says customers should not get their holiday tree too early as it may dry out faster.