TSA stops Tennessee woman from bringing handgun with bullets on plane

AVOCA, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport stopped a Tennessee woman from trying to bring a handgun and seven bullets on a plane.

According to the press release, the .22 caliber handgun was found in the woman’s carry-on along with seven bullets and a magazine.

TSA officials alerted police who responded to the checkpoint and confiscated the gun.

The woman also claimed to be carrying the firearm for protection and forgot she had it with her.

“When caught with a firearm, most travelers claim that they forgot that they had their gun with them. Quite frankly, that’s not an acceptable excuse. That’s just carelessness. This individual now faces a stiff federal financial civil penalty.” Karen Keys-Turner TSA s Federal Security Director for the airport.

Passengers are permitted to transport their firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked and packed separately from ammunition and declared at the airline check-in counter.