TSA prohibited items in carry-on luggage

AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Airports across the country are seeing more travelers, including the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport. More people means more unapproved items making their way to TSA checkpoints.

You would be surprised at what people attempt to bring on a plane. On Tuesday there were knives, a golf club, a lacrosse stick, dough roller, meat tenderizer. You name it, it’s all been pulled from passengers’ carry-ons.

From credit card knives to a railroad spike, passengers attempted to bring these items through checkpoint at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport in the last month.

“They could be traveling for a very important reason and it wasn’t on their mind. But like I said, we’re trying to prevent those kinds of experiences at this checkpoint,” Assistant Federal Security Directory Generalist Michael Kichline said.

Tuesday, TSA displayed items taken from passengers who volunteered to surrender their items. The federal agency wants to bring awareness when it comes to prohibited carry-on items.

“Things are busier and busier for folks these days. They’re traveling more and more. We want them to slow down, take a few minutes to check their bags,” Kichline said.

If TSA finds an unacceptable item, the passenger will be given five options: Place the item in checked baggage. Hand it off to a non-traveling friend or family member. Mail it. Leave it in your vehicle. Voluntarily hand it over to TSA. The federal agency also has an app where you can type in a questionable item and see whether it’s approved for a carry-on or a checked bag.

“While you’re on vacation or while you’re packing late at night, you can check those resources and know right away,” Lisa Farbstein a TSA spokesperson said.

TSA officials say most of these items were not meant for ill intent. Their goal is to keep everyone safe and have an easier traveling experience.

“So that way the line can continue to move as efficiently as possible. TSA officers are very good, very good at finding prohibited items,” Farbstein said.

So far this year, the TSA here has found two guns in carry-ons. Federal fines can run from $4500 to more than $13,000 if a gun is found. All the items you saw on the table are safe to fly with, including the unloaded gun. It just has to be in checked baggage.

You can learn how to download the myTSA app here.