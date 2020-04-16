TSA announces over 400 coronavirus cases among employees

The Transportation Security Administration has announced over 400 COVID-19 cases among employees.

These include both screening and non-screening employees. 54 employees have recovered. Three have died.

At Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International, there have been two total confirmed cases. Both were TSA screening officers and the last work date of the most recent screening officer confirmed case was March 18th.

Philadelphia International Airport reports a total of four cases. All four were TSA screening officers and the last work date was April 10th.

Newark Liberty International has had 44 total cases. 36 were TSA screening officers and eight were non-screening employees. The last work date was April 6th.

