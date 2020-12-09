Trying to stem the tide of COVID cases in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One of the hardest hit, if not the hardest hit, local community for COVID-19 cases, is trying to stem the tide.

It hosted a mobile COVID testing event Wednesday. Hazleton City partnered with The Wright Center For Community Health to test dozens of people today for COVID-19. Like all Pennsylvania communities, getting a grip on re-surging cases is critical to the business health of Hazleton.

“It’s been hard. It’s been hard,” Tamara Hersberger, owner of The Poppy Press Coffee Company, said.

Inside the coffee shop she’s barely owned for a year, the struggle is real for Hersberger. Building a customer base at her Broad Street business has hit roadblocks during the pandemic.

“You know, you sit here and you want to be open but people I think they are still afraid,” Hersberger said.

Afraid of contracting an active virus that resulted in lockdowns and other severe business restrictions this year which are feared yet again.

“Like the rest of the nation at this point, we have seen our numbers climb and start to go back up,” Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce President Mary Malone said.

It is why the City of Hazleton is taking steps to stem the COVID tide, like teaming up with The Wright Center For Community Health’s Driving Better Health mobile medical unit to test for the virus. And just last week, the city hired an environmental specialist to meet with businesses and make sure they are following safety protocol.

“We have seen her since she has started, you know some of the violations that have been taken care of. She has again been talking with them, making sure that there is hand sanitizer available, there are partitions, they are wearing masks. These are big things that are important,” City of Hazleton spokesman Gary Perna said.

Steps that could determine if businesses like The Poppy Press Coffee Company can survive.

“And hopefully everything starts to get back to a new normal I call it because it’s never going to be normal again,” Hersberger said.

The city urges Hazleton residents to do the basics like washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing.