KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Here’s another way to make sure kids have a safe Halloween.

Attend a Trunk or Treat event like the one in Kingston. PA Live co-hosts Haley Bianco and Bryan Scofield were among those handing out candy. A huge crowd turned out at HKQ Law’s parking lot.

Businesses with decorated vehicles and their trunks filled with treats for Halloweeners. Also handed out were clip-on flashing safety lights designed to make kids more visible while they are trick-or-treating.