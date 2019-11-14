Trumpocrats weigh in on impeachment hearings

(WBRE/WYOU) — Closely watching the impeachment hearings in our area are so-called Trumpocrats, long-time Democrats who supported Donald Trump in 2016, helping him win Pennsylvania.

The Trumpocrats helped flip Pennsylvania from blue to red in 2016. One of their strongholds is in Luzerne County, which historically supports Democratic presidential candidates. So what do they think of all this?

“I’m very upset about it. I watch it then I have to turn it off because I get so upset about everything,” Trumpocrat Eileen Sorokas said.

Eileen and Richard Sorokas watched the impeachment hearing inside their Hunlock Creek home. They voted for Democrats their entire lives, but that changed in 2016. They say then-presidential candidate Donald Trump spoke about the issues that are important to them. They believe that Trump has been under attack since he won the White House.

“From the very first day Trump was elected all we heard was impeachment impeachment then racist racist. They get a word on him so American people think badly about him,” Eileen said.

But they add, they are not blindly supporting Trump. They are listening to the testimony closely.

“We’re used to Trump it would have to be something really terrible for me to go against him right now. There’s nobody in the Democratic party I care for,” Eileen said.

“I think if they really prove he did some criminal acts yeah it’s possible it would change me to vote for someone in the Democratic Party or Independent,” Rich Sorokas said.

Political Science professor Dr. Dave Sosar believes that the impeachment hearings, depending on the outcome, could actually strengthen support for President Trump in 2020.

“So if anything I think what you’re going to see in this case is probably some sympathy votes going to Donald Trump,” Dr. Sosar said.

Trump won Pennsylvania by around 55,000 votes in 2016. About 25,000 of those votes came from Luzerne County.