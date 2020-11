SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A group of supporters of President Trump gathered outside of the Lackawanna County Government Building in Scranton.

The gathering is similar to the protests in Wilkes-Barre last week. The group chanted “stop the steal”, “dead people cant vote” and “four more years”.

Those gathered share concerns over election fraud and the counting of ballots in Northeast Pennsylvania.