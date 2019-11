(WBRE/WYOU) — President Trump took part in a Thanksgiving tradition by granting a full and complete pardon to Butter the Turkey.

The president also spared the life of Butter’s companion Bread, who was not at the ceremony. The tradition goes back to 1947 when President Harry Truman pardoned the first holiday bird.

Both turkeys will retire to the gobblers’ rest farm in Blacksburg, Virginia.