Trump and Macron hold news conference at G7 summit

BIARRITZ, FRANCE (WBRE/WYOU) — President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron hold a joint news conference at the G7 Summit in France. Both leaders say they have a lot in common and much to work on.

Trade sanctions have been a major topic at the summit, and both sides say rules need to be in place on an international scale to level the playing field.

Both sides are also talking about relations with Iran, who is pushing its nuclear weapons program forward.

Macron says Iran needs to comply with international regulations and should not be allowed to have nuclear weapons.

President Trump took the opportunity to weigh-in on trade talks with China.

“Only if it’s a fair deal, and a good deal for the United States. Otherwise, I will not make a deal,” President Trump said. “We have billions and billions coming in and I think we’re going to get there, I really do. I believe that more strongly now than I would have a while ago.”