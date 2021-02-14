WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — This Valentine’s Day, one group is re-imagining the term love.

A number of Pennsylvanian organizations joined forces for the ‘True Love Movement’, Love in Action. It was founded by grassroots groups fighting for justice and human rights issues.

Sunday, they focused on assisted living and, long-term care and other community housing centers to spread appreciation. This year’s theme was ‘You Are Loved, You Are Valued, You Are Not Alone.’

“We wanted to reach people most in need and bring them into our organizing. We feel that a lot of people in need are impacted by social justice and human rights issues,” Jessica Fratzola of Hamlin said.

“I know how it feels. Sometimes you do feel alone, sometimes you do feel devalued, sometimes you do feel forgotten about. I wanted to take the pain that I experienced and turn that into power,” Wilkes-Barre Freedom Fighters Organization co-founder Sharee Clark said.

Some organizers used Sunday’s event as a fundraiser, hosting donation drives and helping feel united in a time of need.