Box Truck pulled from water at Lackawanna State Park

BENTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Dive teams are back at Lackawanna State Park after a vehicle was spotted in the water.

Not long ago a delivery-style truck was pulled from the water at Lackawanna State Park. No one was found inside.​

The vehicle was found Saturday night around 7 p.m. by a fisherman. He found what appeared to be a vehicle on his sonar screen. Crews responded, but called off the search to reconvene Sunday morning.​

The Scott Dive Team has been there since around 8 a.m. Sunday and was able to pull the vehicle out about 40 minutes after they arrived.​

Officials at the park tell Eyewitness News they believe the vehicle was there for quite some time.​ The registration is from 2008.​

They are looking into the possibility that this vehicle was involved in a crime but we’ll continue to bring you the latest on later editions of Eyewitness News.