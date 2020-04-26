Box Truck pulled from water at Lackawanna State Park

BENTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Dive teams are back at Lackawanna State Park after a vehicle was spotted in the water.
Not long ago a delivery-style truck was pulled from the water at Lackawanna State Park. No one was found inside.
The vehicle was found Saturday night around 7 p.m. by a fisherman. He found what appeared to be a vehicle on his sonar screen. Crews responded, but called off the search to reconvene Sunday morning.
The Scott Dive Team has been there since around 8 a.m. Sunday and was able to pull the vehicle out about 40 minutes after they arrived.
Officials at the park tell Eyewitness News they believe the vehicle was there for quite some time. The registration is from 2008.
They are looking into the possibility that this vehicle was involved in a crime but we’ll continue to bring you the latest on later editions of Eyewitness News.