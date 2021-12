EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A person was taken to the hospital after a serious crash in East Stroudsburg Tuesday afternoon.

State police at the scene told Eyewitness News the person was driving down Clubhouse Drive when their vehicle’s brakes cut out.

Police say the driver then lost control of the truck, crashing on its side along Bridgeside Drive.

The driver’s current condition is unknown.