Truck found in lake believed linked to decade-old crime

FLEETVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a box truck found at the bottom of a northeastern Pennsylvania lake over the weekend is believed to have been used in a crime spree more than a decade ago.

On Saturday night, a man on a fishing boat noticed what appeared to be a vehicle in the Benton Township lake in Lackawanna State Park in Lackawanna County.

The vehicle was raised Sunday. The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reports that police suspect that the truck is the same one stolen from an electrical contractor in Scott Township and then used to steal a convenience store ATM.