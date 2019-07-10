Truck drivers hitting Scranton bridge

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A bridge in Scranton is getting attention for all the wrong reasons.

Truck drivers are failing to adhere to signs and crashing into the bridge. Since January 2018, five trucks have struck the bridge with at least three crashes happening in the last month. The latest accident was on Monday.

That’s despite the 12 feet, eight-inch signs lining Main Avenue in Scranton warning truck drivers a bridge is ahead.

“Very frustrated because I get down there all the time for Planet Fitness and it being closed, I have to go all the way around Scranton,” Joshua Rivera of Scranton said.

Rivera peddles his bicycle miles every day to the gym. Nine days into this month, two 18-wheelers have gotten stuck under a railroad bridge, forcing Rivera and motorists to take an alternate route. Viewers took pictures of those two incidences.

“There are so many signs out here. It’s just mind-boggling why a truck driver would insist on going underneath a bridge that is very very clearly marked,” PennDOT spokesman James May said.

May tells Eyewitness News PennDOT is doing everything they can do to warn drivers.

“Could you build a tunnel, could you lower the road? There’s always something that could be done for the right amount of money. With this one, what we’re dealing with is driver error,” May said.

“We have three locations in the city that trucks seem to regularly hit,” Scranton Police Department Chief Carl Graziano said.

Graziano says it’s an inconvenience and cost to taxpayers for his police officers to respond to this type of incident.

“Typically when a truck hits the bridge, it gets stuck under the bridge, cargo gets damaged. We’re talking about several hours of closure, potentially to clean that up,” Graziano said.

The steel bridge over Main Avenue has evidence that it has been hit one too many times. Those who pass under it say it’s a busy road for drivers to make deliveries.

People Eyewitness News spoke with say they believe this is going to be an ongoing issue. Earlier we saw a driver turn up a road marked ‘No Trucks Allowed’ after realizing the truck could not clear the bridge.

The Scranton police chief tells Eyewitness News drivers can face a $150 fine for not obeying traffic control devices.