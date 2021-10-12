Truck depot causes safety concerns for residents in West Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Residents of a West Hazleton neighborhood say truck traffic is causing all sorts of problems including noise as well as safety concerns.

They called the I-Team to look into the situation.

One of the parking lots where the big rigs park each day is on Washington Avenue near the boundary of West Hazleton and Hazle Township. People who live in this area claim their lives are being turned upside down by this truck traffic.





“It’s normally a busy intersection the way it is, but just with the trucks just compound the problem,” neighbor Drew Hudson said.

Hudson lives near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Route 93 in West Hazleton. Tractor trailers use the avenue to access parking lots located several hundred yards from the intersection. Hudson insists that truck traffic has been steadily increasing in recent years.

“Just the destruction of property here on the street. Non-stop 24-7 traffic. It’s a busy intersection the way it is. Trucks have to make a lot of extra wide turns. They slow traffic,” Hudson said.

Hudson and other neighbors also claim the noise from the idling trucks can be heard at all hours of the night.

“I don’t know what kind of restrictions they can impose on them if they are doing everything legal,” Hudson said.

“West Hazleton residents people who live here and have to park their tractor-trailers in order to do business,” property owner Henry Kreisl II said.

Kreisl’s family owns the parking lots and insists the truck traffic is not 24-7.

“I would say better than 80 percent of the trucks come and go in the morning and come back in the afternoon. These are guys that are running and home daily. So the amount of traffic going in and out is minimal really,” Kreisl said.

Kreisl is also a West Hazleton Borough councilman and says the parking lots meet all of the boroughs zoning requirements.

“We do have ordinances West Hazleton and Hazle Township where you can’t idle a truck. I mean we have signs up, we express that when people are coming in parking here. We have signs all over. I don’t know if you noticed. No idling, stuff like that. If you have trucks you’re going to have truck sounds coming and going,” Kreisl said.

Kreisl tells Eyewitness News he understands the concerns of neighbors and points out he lives in this same neighborhood and insists he will address those concerns.