TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An 18-wheeler snarled traffic in Monroe County Tuesday evening after the storm.

It happened around 5:30 Tuesday evening in Tobyhanna Township. Police say a truck was pulled off on the side of the road when a garbage truck slammed in the back of it.

Police say the driver of the garbage truck believed the shoulder was part of the lane. That driver had minor cuts on his head.

I-380 north was down to one lane for a time as crews cleaned up the trash.