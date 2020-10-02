Trout stocking season begins in Pennsylvania

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission began its annual fall and winter trout stocking operations statewide Thursday.

The PFBC executive director kicked it off by helping stock 900 rainbow trout into Letterkenny Reservoir in Franklin County. Between now and mid-December, about 120,000 adult trout will be stocked in more than 100 waterways.

Stocking in the fall and winter replenishes many popular lakes and streams immediately and will provide ice fishing opportunities during the winter.

“With most family vacations and plans being cancelled this summer, and everybody being cooped up inside, there’s no better time to get the family together and get outside to enjoy a beautiful fall day. With fish freshly being stocked, it provides great angling opportunities for young children and to introduce them to the sport,” Waterways Conservation Officer Sean Lake said.

This year, the commission is not permitting volunteers to assist with stocking. For a stocking schedule, click here.