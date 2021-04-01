Trout season begins Saturday

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — This weekend marks the beginning of trout season in Pennsylvania.

Once again, because of the ongoing public health situation, it’s a modified opening to the season. A single day across the entire state.

The season officially opens at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The state’s fish and boat commission explained this universal opening date is designed to reduce travel associated with multiple opening days, and minimize overcrowding at more popular locations, as social distancing guidelines are still in effect.

On Thursday, Eyewitness News was out at Loyalsock Creek in Sullivan County while the trout were being stocked.

“This is a great tradition that we’re able to have folks come out and be involved with the stocking process. Fishing is a huge industry in Pennsylvania. And it’s something that we love to see. I noticed there are some youth here to help with the stocking activity today. That’s exciting with spring breaks coming up, families should be able to take advantage of the early opener we have this year,” Pennsylvania Waterways and Conservation Officer, Northeast Region, Jeremy Yohe said.