Tropical Storm Henri brings potential for flash flooding

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — While Tropical Storm Henri (“On-ree”) is expected ​to make landfall later today near Long Island and New England, we are already seeing its outer most rainbands move into PA. Periods of rain will continue throughout the day with a few storms possible.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for portions of our area, mainly east of I-81, until Monday evening. The heaviest rain is expected to occur late Sunday into Monday with rain totals over 1 to 3+ inches. Isolated spots in the Poconos could be more.

Flash flooding is possible for our area creeks and streams which can work downstream into mainstem rivers and in flooding prone areas.

Rain will continue overnight Sunday into Monday. Showers will gradually taper off Monday with a few thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. It will be windy at times with wind gusts up to 20-30 mph.

