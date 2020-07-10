Tropical Storm Fay bringing heavy rain to the Northeast

WILKES-BARRE, PA (WBRE/WYOU) – Tropical Storm Fay is currently just off the coast of New Jersey and bringing heavy rain as far north as the Poconos at this hour.

The bulk of the heavy rain should stay down to southeastern PA and New Jersey through our afternoon, but some heavy downpours will sneak into areas East of I-81 and south of I-80 into this evening. A few heavy downpours are not going to be ruled out in the Susquehanna Valley, but the farther west we are, the less rain we’re going to see.

There will be the potential for flash flooding in parts of our area, mostly in areas of poor drainage and along small stream/creeks. Big rivers may rise, but it has been so dry as of late that they will be able to handle the extra rain so no river flooding is expected.

The strongest wind from Tropical Storm Fay will stay confined to the coasts of New Jersey and New England. We may see a slight up-tick in the wind later today, but nothing major.

Rain will taper off late this evening and we’ll stay dry through tomorrow morning. Showers and storms will return tomorrow afternoon as a cold front approaches.