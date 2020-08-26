Triumph from tragedy: Luzerne County mother commemorates the loss of her three sons

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A mother from Luzerne County who lost her three young sons in an arson homicide, in 2017, is writing a book about the tragedy and her efforts to rebuild her life.

Susan Major says the fire was connected to domestic violence with the man who was convicted of setting the fire.





Susan Major and pictures of her sons.

She says her book’s message is to help people who may be victims of domestic violence.

Major says some of the proceeds from the book will be given to agencies that assist victims of crime and domestic violence.

