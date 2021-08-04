Triton Hose Company’s carnival returns after pandemic

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After a year of lockdown and restrictions, fire departments are holding fundraisers once again to raise what money they lost last year.

A huge tradition is the Triton Hose Company’s carnival in Wyoming County. It’s back and busier than ever.

“I can say it was the biggest Tuesday night in the history of our carnival that we have ever had,” Triton Hose Company Chief Eric Kukuchka said.

Triton Hose Company is coming off a bad year, losing more than 60 percent of its fundraising dollars. Chief Kukuchka says its annual carnival looks to turn it around.

“We are still playing catch-up from the previous year but we really feel that we are doing a great job with regaining the funds that we lost,” Chief Kukuchka said.

Triton Pizza is one of its busiest attractions, projecting to sell more than 3,000 pies throughout the five-day event.

“Everything is up and running just like it was before. Little unsure of some of the product and how much we had to order, the way we prepare it. But everything seems to be working out fine,” Triton Hose Company vice president Wayne Krause said.

Triton Hose Company is celebrating 150 years in service. Its inception dates back to 1871. To celebrate, on Tuesday, they took inventory of a 2013 aerial ladder fire truck, the first in more than 15 years.

“It is so exciting to watch this success of this company. 150 years is incredible. Everybody stands behinds us,” carnival volunteer Barbara Sick said.

Thousands of them, from all over NEPA come to the carnival in support, making it the most successful fundraiser for the hose company.

“When you come to Triton Hose Carnival you expect fun. You expect community, you expect family. It’s a great time for everyone,” Sick said.

Triton Hose Company’s carnival kicks off in the evenings and runs through Saturday night.