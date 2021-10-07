Trio pleads guilty in fatal 2017 shooting at East Stroudsburg University

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three people are heading to prison for the murder of a pizza delivery person in Monroe County in December 2017.

Israel Berrios, Carolina Carmona, and her brother, Salvador Roberts Jr. pleaded guilty to their roles in the robbery and murder of 58-year-old Richard Labar. The three of them called in a fake pizza order to the ROTC building on East Stroudsburg University’s campus. When Labar showed up, they shot him and took off.

The shooter, Israel Berrios, entered a guilty plea to murder in the second degree. Since he was a minor at the time of the shooting he is not facing a life sentence, but a minimum of 50 years in prison on top of the approximately 10 years he is already serving on other charges.

Carolina Carmona and her brother Sal Roberts pleaded guilty to third degree murder and robbery. They each face a maximum possible sentence of 30 to 60 years in prison. The defendants will be sentenced in early December.

