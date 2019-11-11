Trio Charged with Attempted Homicide in Milton

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Three men are charged with attempted homicide after a Northumberland County shooting.

 Investigators were called to the 10 block of Elm Street in Milton Sunday just before four o’clock, for reports of a shooting.

Police say when they got there, they found a man was found lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

   24 year old Antonio Carpenter, 22 year old Ricky Pearson and 23 year old Deionte Sherrell are all charged with the shooting.

The victim is in the hospital being treated for his wounds.

