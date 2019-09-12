Tributes paid at 9/11 attack sites

(WBRE/WYOU) — On the 18th anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks, the country remembered those who lost their lives in the World Trade Center.

The names of all 2,606 people who died at the World Trade Center were read aloud. The ceremony began with the delivery of the American flag and the singing of the National Anthem. At 8:46, a moment of silence marked the moment the first plane hit the north tower of the World Trade Center. The ceremony ended with officers playing Taps to honor the victims and the somber day.

More than 180 people lost their lives at the Pentagon that day. Wednesday morning, President Trump joined the defense secretary and joint chiefs of staff at a Pentagon memorial ceremony in Arlington, Virginia. He laid a wreath in honor of the victims.

Earlier in the day, the president and the first lady commemorated the 18th anniversary with a moment of silence and visit to the National 9/11 Pentagon memorial. The president said, “For every American who lived through that day, the September 11th attack is seared into our soul.”

40 heroes who banded together to save the nation’s capital on September 11th were remembered in Pennsylvania. Bells tolled as their names were read at the Flight 93 national memorial Wednesday morning.

Marking their strength, their courage and their determination to stop the hijackers, who were bound for Washington, D.C. Those 40 strangers fought back, losing their lives when the plane crashed into a field southeast of Pittsburgh. Their actions saved countless others with their sacrifice.

Vice president Mike Pence spoke at the memorial in Shanksville.