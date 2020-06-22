Tribute held for fallen Mt. Zion Deputy Fire Chief

EXETER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Friends and neighbors paid tribute to a beloved first responder Sunday night in Exeter Township. The Mount Zion Fire Department and nearly 100 friends came together to support the family of Deputy Fire Chief Bob Kile with a candlelit vigil.





Kile was fatally shot on his neighbor’s property Friday morning in Luzerne County.

A memorial was placed in the driveway where he took his last breath.

During the vigil, Kile’s fellow firefighters shared their favorite memories of him. They say he was always helping his community and everyone in it.

“Why would this happen, why would somebody think this was okay to do this to Bob? He loves so many people, he had a loving heart. he would give to anyone he was involved,” said Gary Eble, 1st Asst. Chief, Mount Zion Fire Department.

“It made me feel shocked how many people actually came, I’m just happy that everyone came for him,” said Mackenzie Powers, Kile’s granddaughter.

His friends say, “if we can learn anything from this tragedy, it’s to live more like Bob; selfless, caring and brave.”

Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday at 11:00 AM at Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home in Wyoming.