Triboro Christian Academy community raise over $500 at basketball games

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Triboro Christian Academy has adopted a rally cry “Triboro-strong.” It’s to reflect a community spirit after their school and church caught fire Wednesday.

And that motto was in effect Thursday night as they came together for two basketball games. A check was presented at halftime of the boys game for $515.

It was all the money collected for admission into the games and will go toward repairing the school. The school’s pastor and basketball coach says the decision to play Thursday night was to restore some normalcy during an uncertain time.

“I wanted to play it and keep it as normal as possible for the kids since everything is gonna be upheaval here going into the online schooling, and not being able to see each other as often, they wanted to play and I said ‘let’s go for it’,” Pastor and Coach Keith Weber said.

Students will continue to learn virtually for the foreseeable future.