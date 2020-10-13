Trial of accused rapist continues, forensic scientist testifies

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Final evidence in the trial of a former corrections officer accused of multiple kidnappings, rapes and attempted kidnappings was presented on Tuesday.

Both the prosecution and defense rested their cases in the trial of John Kurtz, the former SCI Coal Township corrections officer who is facing 28 criminal charges including: rape, kidnapping, and attempted kidnapping.

Kurtz was taken back to Northumberland County Jail after the court heard from the prosecution’s final witnesses, a forensic scientist and state police officials involved in the investigation.

In some of the most compelling testimony so far, that forensic scientist testified the samples she analyzed were a match with Kurtz, who stands accused of kidnapping and raping two women, and attempting to kidnap and rape two others between 2012 and 2017.

The defense then called their only witness, an IT expert, called to challenge the authenticity of data provided to the prosecution from Google.

Investigators in the case previously testified they had issued a search warrant to google to determine if anyone had searched the name or address of one of the victims, which they say helped lead them to Kurtz.

With the evidentiary portion of the trial concluded, closing statements are set to be delivered at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday. The trial will then go to the jury.