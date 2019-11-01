Trial begins for man accused of murdering Lycoming County woman in 2003

(WBRE/WYOU) — “Hi mom, I’m sorry mom” is what Jade Babcock told Eyewitness News Thursday.

He’s heading to trial for killing his girlfriend, then dismembering her body 16 years ago. Babcock admitted to hitting Brenda Jacobs in December 2003. He stored her body in a coal bin for nearly 15 years.

But when he sold the property, he said he cut off her legs and tossed them into the Susquehanna River in Williamsport. The rest of the remains were removed into a wooden box and placed in a storage facility in Philadelphia. They were discovered in September.

Babcock will go to trial on numerous charges, including homicide, abuse of corpse and tampering with evidence.