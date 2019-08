REILLY TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is dead after a crash in Schuylkill County.

The wreck happened around 9 pm on Sunday night on Route 209 near Tremont.

State Police say 50-year-old Keith Eichert of Tremont died when his vehicle went off the roadway and hit a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.