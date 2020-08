TRUCKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A family is lucky to survive a portion of a huge tree falling on a carport in Luzerne County’s Back Mountain.









The scene was in Trucksville along Orchard Street. The family was in a vehicle inside the carport just after 5 PM getting ready to leave for dinner.

Another car outside the carport was crushed. Bobby Jo Sinoracki and her children were shaken but not hurt. UGI is on the scene clearing the area and repairing the lines downed by the fallen tree.