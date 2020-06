EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews were out removing debris off a house in Luzerne County.

Crews responded to a call of a tree on a house in Edwardsville. When they arrived, they realized it was not a tree but large branches that fell off onto a house on Myrick Street.

It also caught some electrical lines. Luckily, there was no damage reported.

UGI was called to cut down the tree and clear the scene.