Tree blocks westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A traffic alert for you. Traffic is moving slowly on Interstate 80 in Columbia County due to a large tree that fell across the highway.

The tree is blocking the westbound lanes just past the Light Street exit at Bloomsburg. It happened as a storm passed through the area.

Eyewitness News is told one driver drove their car right into the tree and spun off the highway onto the median. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Crews have been called to clear the tree from Interstate 80. There’s no word on how soon it will be clear.