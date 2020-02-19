Treatment options for AFib

Dallas Twp. man is living example of managing AFib

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – The irregular heartbeat disorder atrial fibrillation or AFib affects at least 2.7 million Americans.

That fluttering in the chest can cause blood clots, stroke and other heart-related complications. But effective treatments are available. Treatment options have evolved from medications to surgical procedures.

As Eyewitness News Healthbeat Reporter Mark Hiller explains, a Dallas Township man is living proof of how a change in treatment guidelines is giving him a new lease on life.

68-year-old Jim Meehan is not letting AFib stop him.

“I’ve been doing just about 30 minutes every day,” as he explained his daily, worry-free exercise routine since he got his irregular heartbeat under control.

Mr. Meehan’s problems started in 2013 with premature ventricular contractions or PVC . He went on blood pressure and anti-arrhythmic medication.

He also underwent an ablation which is a surgical procedure that scars heart tissue to prevent incorrect electrical signals behind the abnormal heartbeat. He thought he had it under control until May 2018.

“I was told that yes I have a heart issue but that this time it is not PVC. My heart is in AFib.” Mr. Meehan added, “I was totally surprised.”

Geisinger Electrophysiologist Faiz Subzposh, MD showed an EKG which detected Mr. Meehan’s AFib. “You can see that the sharp spikes are coming at a very irregular pace,” said Dr. Subzposh. “He was having episodes of atrial fibrillation despite the medicines. And for those patients we also recommend having an ablation procedure.”

Mr. Meehan had his second ablation in August 2018 and a loop monitor implanted in his chest to keep track of his heartbeat.

He now takes medication based on recently revised AFib treatment recommendations. Novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs) help prevent clots from forming.

There is one more thing Mr. Meehan did.

“I’ve since lost weight which is good for my health. It’s good for everything else,” Mr. Meehan said.

He dropped more than 30 pounds which Dr. Subzposh said is “a very important thing in patients with atrial fibrillation.”

Mr. Meehan now lives a life that’s AFib-free. “I just feel better. Feel more active.”

Novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs) like Eliquis, Pradaxa and Savaysa are considered safer alternatives to Warfarin for high-risk patients with AFib.