Travis Prince, Urban Portrait Artist

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — If you believe the saying A Picture is Worth a Thousand Words, then one local portrait artist has plenty to say. Eyewitness News Photojournalist Joseph Butash visited The Prince in his third-floor studio to see how practice and persistence pay off.

“Ten years ago, I just had a creative spark and just felt like I needed the urge to create some stuff. It’s kinda like Black Americana, almost more urban type art,” Travis Prince explains. “Kinda city scenes and a lot of brickwork and stuff like that. Not so much nature.”

Travis has no formal training in the arts, aside from a few art classes he took later in life.

“I had a very good art teacher in middle school. When I transferred to high school, my art teacher actually transferred to the new high school, so I had the same teacher for middle school and high school for art,” Prince says.

“Practice, patience, passion, and persistence, and I think if you implement those – those four objectives – you’ll always achieve whatever goal you set out to accomplish,” Prince said.

Travis paints every day and says it takes an average of 50 hours to paint a portrait. His goal is to turn his painting into his livelihood.