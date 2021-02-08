Transportation and in-person learning on Scranton School Board agenda

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some big items are on the agenda for the Scranton School Board meeting Monday night.

A phased plan to get students back in school and a transportation policy that determines who rides the bus and who has to walk are hot topics in the district.

The committee meeting starts at 7 p.m. on Zoom. One of the policies up for discussion is transportation. This could include the walking zones which are currently 1.5 miles for elementary students and two miles for secondary students.

Parents and some board members have been pushing for this to change. There’s a special meeting after that and on the agenda is a motion to implement a hybrid model for elementary students through a phased-in return of staff on March 1 and students starting on March 15.

