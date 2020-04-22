Transmission line project coming to Scranton and Dunmore

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A transmission main installation project is coming to Scranton and Dunmore.

The project, being done by Pennsylvania American Water, is scheduled to start the week of April 27th. It is estimated to take two years and cost $19 million.

The project involves installing approximately 19,000 feet of water main in Scranton and Dunmore, along with a new pressure regulator station in Dunmore.

The project will be broken down into two phases. Phase One involves installing a new 36-inch pipe and pressure regulating station beginning in the spring of 2020. The pressure regulating station will be constructed on vacant land along the 600 block of South Blakely Street in Dunmore.

The pipe installation will be on several streets in Scranton and Dunmore including:

Mattes Avenue

100 block Cedar Avenue

Laurel Line Drive

200-500 blocks North Webster Avenue

1100 block Olive Street

600-1100 blocks Clay Avenue

600-700 blocks South Blakely Street

100-200 blocks East Grove Street

Phase Two involves installing a 24-inch ductile iron pipe, will begin in the fall of 2020. The following streets in Dunmore will be impacted by this installation:

500 block South Blakely Street

100-600 blocks Dudley Street

200 block West Elm Street

400-200 blocks Chestnut Street

100 block Corner Street

200-100 blocks South Apple Street

200-600 blocks North Apple Street

Construction will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Traffic restrictions will be in place. During construction, customers might experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water and/or lower than normal water pressure.

Crews will work as quickly as possible to shorten the length of these temporary inconveniences. Once the pipe is installed, temporary restoration will take place in the excavated area.

Final paving restoration is scheduled to occur approximately three months after pipe installation, with weather permitting. Any final paving not completed before winter weather will resume the following spring.

The entire project is expected to be complete by the end of 2021.

Click here to see a map of the impacted areas.