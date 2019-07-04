Transfer of state liquor licenses to Monroe County allowed

Developers for a massive entertainment destination in the Poconos overcome a major hurdle.

Governor Tom Wolf signs legislation allowing for the transfer of state liquor licenses to Monroe County. State representative Jack Rader introduced the bill to allow for idle licenses to be transferred between counties.

The PA liquor control board will let up to 75 liquor licenses be transferred. They are needed for Pocono Springs in Tobyhanna Township. It is expected to attract five million visitors a year.

The law specifies the licenses can only be used within Pocono Springs.