JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Train rides will resume in Carbon County.

Jim Thorpe has resolved its dispute Reading and Northern Railroad. The two sides were fighting over taxes.

The first train trips will resume this Saturday, February 15th during Winterfest in Jim Thorpe.

Reading and Northern plans to announce their upcoming spring schedule soon.

For more information: www.rbmnrr-passenger.com