Train and vehicle collide in Rush Township

RUSH TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Reading and Northern Railroad police as well as state police responded to a report of a vehicle and train collision in Rush Township, Schuylkill County Tuesday.

Officials did not confirm any additional information on what happened or if anyone was injured. A woman who lives nearby tells Eyewitness News trains pass through the area up to five times a day.

She also says this isn’t the first time she’s seen it shut down.

“Obviously there’s a lot of signage, they have regular maintenance and upkeep, I mean they’re quick to respond. But there’s something that’s just not jiving and I would assume it has to do with the curvature of the road and the steep of the hill,” Bethany Brown of Rush Township said.



Brown says the township thrives off its railroad history and hopes the community comes together to increase the safety of both the trains and drivers.