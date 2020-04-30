Trailer and equipment stolen from local volunteer fire department

DINGMAN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — UPDATE:

Accoring the New York State Police, the trailer has been found in New Jersey with the ATV.

They say one person has been taken into custody.

Dingman Township Volunteer Fire Department noticed one of their trailers missing early Thursday morning.

The fire chief tells Eyewitness News that it’s a stealth trailer, approximately model year 2012. Inside the trailer is an ATV, UTV, a third small trailer/stretcher (seen in the picture below) and other tools.

Images courtesy of Dingman Township Volunteer Fire Department.

The trailer is used for “forest” type calls.

The UTV was discovered Thursday morning along Interstate 84 across the border in New York. Information surrounding what happened is unknown.

Even though it appears the thieves headed east into New York, volunteers are asking for any help to try and locate the stolen equipment.

The fire chief Eyewitness News spoke with says what was stolen is worth tens of thousands of dollars, but he could not put a price tag on it.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Blooming Grove State Police.

