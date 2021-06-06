Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man in Hazleton is facing numerous charges after a drug bust during a traffic stop.

On Friday, Hazleton Police arrested 43-year-old Kenn Leverett as part of an investigation into the sale of heroin and fentanyl out of the Hazleton Motor Inn.

Police say search warrants executed on Leverett’s vehicle and the Motor Inn found 402 packets of suspected heroin and fentanyl, a handgun, more than $1,000 in cash and other drug-making equipment.

Leverett was charged with three felonies including possession with the intent to deliver, firearms to not to be carried without a license, and possession of drug paraphernalia.