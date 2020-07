DRUMS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A Luzerne County man is behind bars and facing a drug charge after a traffic stop in Hazleton.

Investigators say 22-year-old Angel Luis Hiraldo from Drums was pulled over by patrol officers around 2:30 PM Friday afternoon.

Detectives tell Eyewitness News they found 500 bags of suspected fentanyl in his possession.

He was charged with one felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Hiraldo was unable to post $35,000 bail.