Traffic backed up on Interstate 81 due to crash

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Interstate 81 southbound has traffic backed up for miles due to a car crash.





Exit 175B (315 North/Dupont) to Exit 170 (Bear Creek/Wilkes-Barre) is currently closed. Traffic is being detoured to Exit’s 175 and 178 to south ramp 315 South.

State troopers have now stopped I-81 Northbound traffic while conducting their investigation.

People stuck in traffic tell Eyewitness News the firemen came, and it’s going to be at least another hour of shut down.

As people get out of their cars to stretch their legs, state police are setting up reconstruction cameras.

No word on injuries or how many involved. We will update this story as we learn more.