POCONO SUMMIT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- Charter school reform was the topic of conversation during a visit by Governor Tom Wolf to the Poconos Tuesday.

The governor, who stopped by the Pocono Mountain West High School, is trying to reform the way public charter and cyber schools are funded, and make them more accountable for the money they receive. Right now, public schools pay tuition for any student who chooses to attend a charter or cyber school. Pocono Mountain alone spends about $8 million a year for the nearly 500 students who attend the charter schools.