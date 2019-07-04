Traditional Lackawanna County parade has a unique twist

THORNHURST TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fourth of July parades are typically pretty similar across northeastern and central Pennsylvania. But one parade in Lackawanna County stands out in a different way.

Around each bend of the road, you never know what you might see during the Thornhurst Redneck Parade. From ATVs, jeeps, antique vehicles, you name it, it’s probably here.

“There’s tractors, lawn mowers, there’s go-karts. You’ll see backhoes. You’ll see every kind of thing,” organizer Scott Jordan said.

Jordan started the parade 12 years ago with his family. They rode golf carts around the five-mile loop and then had a Fourth of July celebration. Now it’s turned into this.

“It’s different. I don’t really see this at my house because we don’t live here so it’s fun and we get to see family here,” Ava Schiffino, who was visiting Thornhurst Township said.

This has become a family tradition for Schiffino and hundreds of others who line the route and participate. They all get a glimpse at what the parade has to offer.

“I have a 1948 Chevy. It was my grandfather’s. It was passed down to me by my grandmother and we just bring it out,” parade participant Dan Beavers said.

You can’t buy Darlene’s back scratchers in the store…yet. They’re made of a paint stir stick and two beer caps. They’re a hot item at this parade.

Around 30 redneck floats brings this community together for one hour during the Fourth of July.

“Celebrate Independence Day and what it means to be an American and we do it in our own special kind of way,” Jordan said.

If you would like to participate in the parade next year, all you have to do is show up. They meet at the intersection of Pine Grove and Bear Lake Road in the township.